WWE Alum Big Cass Just Threatened to Kill AEW Wrestler Joey Janela

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass has made it clear he’s not a fan of Joey Janela. He has been quiet on social media ever since he was kicked out of the WrestlePro event back in September. But that changed this week when he went after the AEW star on Twitter.

“Hey [AEW’s Joey Janela]. Say one more word about me and your life will end. Real talk. #HowYouDoin,” the now-deleted tweet said via ComicBook.com. Cass followed up with another tweet that said it was a work and he wasn’t serious. But Janela wasn’t buying it as he called him a clown.

That led to a number of fans attacking Cass. One fan wrote: “Some of us only want what is best for you. Not our fault you don’t want to grasp that.”

“A ‘work’ is a wrestling term. What you did was ‘threaten harm.’ A doctor will tell you ‘get help.’ … Twitter is saying ‘Yeah, bro,’” another fan wrote.

It’s a work you morons — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) December 9, 2019

Only person youre working is yourself 🤡 https://t.co/86sw70XJtR — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 9, 2019

“And just a few days ago I was hoping for the best for you and [Enzo Amore] after that talk is Jericho podcast,” a third fan wrote. “Get some help and put the phone down bro.”

This feud between the two stems back from September when Cass threatened to attack Janeal after Janela and Cass’ former tag partner, Enzo Amore, got into a fight at a Blink-182 concert. Janela explained the situation during an interview with The Young Bucks back in October.

“I feel bad because I have friends who had substance abuse problems. One of my best friends overdosed so I feel for him,” stated Janela. “At the time of it, it was kinda a funny story as this guy tried to kill me and people leaked it on the internet. But the next day I felt like complete s—.”

“He just didn’t know what he was doing and I felt bad….” he added. “Get him to a hospital because you know he’s dealing with something crazy.”

Cass was with the WWE from 2013 to 2017. He never won any championships during his time with the WWE. But with Amore, the duo became one of the most popular tag teams in pro wrestling at the time.