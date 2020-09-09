WWE Announces Launch Date of Alexa Bliss' Podcast

✖

WWE's podcast network will grow a little bigger this month. This week, the company announced a new podcast featuring Alexa Bliss will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Uncool with Alexa Bliss will "transport listeners back in time when Bliss and her guests discuss their most nostalgic, cringeworthy and laugh-out-loud moments from before their fame and success."

"Uncool will take listeners down memory lane by reliving embarrassing, quirky tween moments and reminiscing about younger years while offering laughs along the way," Bliss said in a press release. "Fans will get to see just how cool it is to be uncool." Some of the guests that will be featured on the podcast will be Lance Bass, Nikki and Brie Bella, Ryan Cabrera, James Iglehart, Taylor Hanson, Nikki Glaser, Jon Heder and The Miz, who will be on the premiere episode. Earlier in the summer, Bliss talked to Fox's Charlotte Wilder and revealed what to expect from the podcast.

You guys! I’m so excited!!! Can’t wait for you to hear my hilarious chats with @mikethemiz, @hederjon, @thebriebella @thenikkibella and MANY MORE amazing guests starting 9/22. Use #UncoolWithAlexa to share your own awkward stories and be sure to subscribe! pic.twitter.com/Bgdi7uxxSf — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 8, 2020

"It's a lot of fun; it's about, you know, I interview a lot of WWE superstars, celebrities, musicians. And we talk about what they were like before they were famous, you know, before the fame. How 'uncool' they were," she said. At the time, there wasn't a set date for the podcast to launch since WWE already has After the Bell with Corey Graves and The New Day: Feel the Power with The New Day.

"So basically because of everything going on, I've been stockpiling all the interviews," Bliss added. "And we're going to release them later, just because it's so hard right now to — you know, Corey's got After The Bell, The New Day has their podcast, and there's a bunch of things currently going on. So I think it's just better that it's later, so that way there's time for editing and making sure everything fits, and everything. Because the concept, it took a while to get the concept down, but once we did, it was a lot of fun."

Bliss, 29, is one of the more popular female stars on the roster. She is a three-time winner of the Raw Women's Championship and two-time winner of the Smackdown Women's Championship, making her the first woman to hold both titles. She's also a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Nikki Cross, which led to her being the second women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history.