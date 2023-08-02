Wrestling Legend Dead at 84: Daughter Confirms Death of NWA Champ Tommy Seigler

Tommy Seigler, a former professional wrestler who is known for his time in NWA, died on July 25. He was 84 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but his daughter, Tara Seigler Wilson confirmed the news on Facebook.

"This is a post I never wanted to make – my sweet Daddy passed away a few hours ago," Wilson wrote, per Slam Wrestling. "I am so lucky to have his guidance & memories to look back on. I couldn't have been loved more than he loved me. I wouldn't trade any of my time with him for the world. Those summer road trip / life talks stick with me still today. I will think of you, miss you, and love you everyday. Goodnight Daddy, Tommy Seigler."

Great sadness hits the wrestling world once again as long time wrestler Tommy Seigler has passed away at the age of 84. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Thank you for the memories, rest in peace Tommy.. pic.twitter.com/C9SBZK3HWh — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) July 27, 2023

Seigler began his pro wrestling career in 1963 when he was discovered by local wrestlers in Pensacola, Florida, per 411 Mania. He worked part-time until 1969 when he made the move to full-time. In his career, Seigler won the NWA Florida Television Championship and the NWA Southeastern Television Championship. He took on legendary figures such as Roddy Piper, Gino Hernandez, Ric Flair, Alex Perez, Ron Bass, Mr. Fuji, and Greg Valentine. Seigler retired in 1978 after suffering injuries in a match against The Iron Sheik, who recently died.

"One of my childhood idols passed away yesterday after putting up a valiant fight," Barry Rose a Florida fan and podcaster wrote on Facebook. "Tommy was a former Florida TV Champion, brought into the state by booker Jody 'The Assassin' Hamilton. Tommy was a gracious and friendly guy, and I quickly became the president of his fan club. We stayed in touch when he left the state, and tommy even sent me letters and postcards from his travels including New Zealand and Singapore, and I treasure this to this very day. The world lost a GREAT man yesterday. May he always RIP."

In 1993, Seigler worked in security for Anderson County in South Carolina. He first worked as a part-time security officer and then worked as head of security for the Anderson County Historic Courthouse from 2001 to 2019. Seigler was born in Fieldale, Virginia but grew up in South Carolina. He is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.