Wrestling Couple Announces Pregnancy

A professional wrestling couple is going to have a baby. Kylie Rae and Isaias Velazquez went to Instagram to announce they are expecting a child together. The Instagram post shows a dog that has a board in front of it that says "Mom and Dad are getting me a human," and it noted that the baby is due on October 12, 2023.

Rae and Velazquez got engaged in 2020. Rae previously competed in All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling before trying out for WWE in December. She made her WWE debut under the name Briana Ray on the Dec. 15 episode of WWE Main Event, losing to Dana Brooke, per Fightful. Rae also works on the independent scene and her most recent match was in February. Velazquez remains active as an independent wrestler and works with Rae as a trainer at the Freelance Wrestling Academy.

In January, Rae talked about her WWE experience on the Going Broadway Podcast. "They were coming to Chicago, and from my understanding, Freelance is my home, and from what I understand, they were asking people from our school to reach out to WWE," she said per Fightful. "I don't know if people know this. It's Gabe Sapolsky. He's one of the best people I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. I can't express enough how much he's helped me throughout this entire process. That's who we were reaching out to for extra work and whatnot. I was not contracted with NWA anymore, so I was able to throw my name in the hat for extra work. 'If y'all need any women, I'm more than happy to be considered for this opportunity, please let me know. If not, I completely understand.' Let's be honest, for the ones who know, I come with baggage, a couple extra checked bags."

She also talked about using the name Briana Ray. "The name, I genuinely don't know the reason, but I just assumed that you're not allowed to keep your name. It wasn't (my decision). I would have picked Kylie Rae if I could," she said. "I don't have another name that I go with besides my real name. Earlier they asked, 'Do you know what name you're going to go by? It just says Kylie Rae on the board.' 'I don't know. I only wrestle under the name Kylie Rae.' 'Okay, we'll get back to you.' Ten minutes before I went out, 'You can't use the name Kylie Rae.' Totally understand, not a big deal. I didn't even ask why, that's their business.