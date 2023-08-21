Wrestler Hospitalized After 'Senseless Shooting Incident': Details on Sammy Sasso's Condition

Sammy Sasso, a wrestler from Ohio State, has been hospitalized after a shooting near campus on Friday night. The team announced that Sasso is in stable condition and his injuries are not life-threatening. The Columbus Dispatch reported that the shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. local time in the 1400 block of North High Street.

"Sammy Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus, Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan said in a statement, per CBS Sports. "Sasso was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (WMC), where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program & Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso's injuries are not life-threatening, & are supporting Sasso & family. OSUPD is assisting CPD with the investigation."

Praying for a speedy recovery for our guy @sammysasso 🙏🙏🙏 We hope to see the 2023 MFS 70kg U.S. World team member from the @OhioRTC & @wrestlingbucks back on his feet very soon! Always in your corner, champ! #sassostrong #stayhungryformore @USAWrestling

🎥: @theschneid13 pic.twitter.com/xosQMa7FPK — Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (@titan_mercury) August 21, 2023

The Ohio State wrestling team shared a statement on social media. "Sammy Sasso is in stable condition and receiving the care he needs at [The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center]," the team said. The Sasso family, along with our staff and athletes, are thankful his injuries are not life-threatening and are supporting his recovery with the strength of Buckeye Nation behind him."

According to WSYX, Sasso was outside his career in an alley talking to two children before he was approached by two armed suspects. There was a confrontation and one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot Sasso. The suspects then stole his vehicle and fled the scene. On Sunday morning, Sasso's vehicle was located before it was impounded at the Columbus Police Impound Lot where it was processed for evidence.

On Sunday, Sasso went to social media to say, "God bless everyone for their support during this time. It's been tough as hell but we are steadily improving. I can't thank everyone enough for being in my corner." Sasso, a fifth-year senior, has had a memorable career at Ohio State, this past season, Sasso posted a 29-4 record and won the Big Ten title. Along with being named to the All-Big Team, Sasso was named an All-American for the fourth time in his career.