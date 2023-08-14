Ex-WWE Wrestler Sentenced After Strangling Driver

A former WWE wrestler has been sentenced to 153 days in jail after strangling a driver while he was in the real backseat of the vehicle, according to CBS Detroit. Kyle Rasmussen, 42, will also serve two years of probation for the crime that happened last year. He was arraigned on the charge of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation in November 2022. Rasmussen pleased no contest right before the trial was set to begin.

On Oct. 29, 2022, Rasmussen was riding in the backseat of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado in Rochester Hills when he tried to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver, a 31-year-old man. The driver stopped the vehicle and then fled the area. Rasmussen's girlfriend, Sarah Ratliff, 30, was also in the vehicle and ran away from the truck. She was then struck by a vehicle on the highway and died shortly after the incident at a local hospital.

Rasmussen went by the name Conrad Tanner during his time with WWE. He competed in WWE's developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2009 and wrestled in nearly 30 matches before being released by the company in November 2010. In his short professional wrestling career, Rasmussen took on guys such as Big E and Wade Barrett, per PW Insider.

Before joining WWE, Rasmussen played football at Michigan State and was a defensive lineman for the Spartans for four years. He then played for the NFL and Arena Football League, but his career was cut short due to injuries. According to his Instagram profile, Rasmussen is a fitness trainer and online fat-loss expert. His last Instagram post was in April, and Rasmussen wrote, "ATTN: Former-Athletes, if I guaranteed you 15 – 25 LBS BODY FAT LOSS, Without; Counting calories, Meal planning, or doing any cardio at all – In The Next 8 Weeks, Would you take me up on that offer?"