'WrestleMania': Child Who Danced With Bianca Belair During Entrance Tragically Lost Her Mom Hours Earlier

Before Bianca Belair took on Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday, she was joined on the ramp by a dance group called Divas of Compton. The young women were part of Belair's ring entrance, and one girl stood out as she was dancing alongside the WWE Superstar. After the show, WWE chief content officer Triple H talked about the young woman who danced with Belair.

"I wanted to mention, and ... offer condolences and thoughts and prayers," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. "There's a little girl in that troupe today, as they got here, ... they came and informed us that her mom passed away this morning. It's the little girl that was the contortionist that Bianca danced with." Triple H got emotional while speaking to reporters about the young performer and said the entire group supported her throughout the day. He also mentioned that he took pride in being able to give the girl a memorable experience despite what he calls "the worst day of her life."

After dancing with the Divas of Compton, Belair defeated Asuka to retain the Raw Women's Championship. And when talking to reporters, Belair showed some love to the young dancers. "First of all, shoutout to Divas of Compton. "They were amazing," she said, per Yahoo. "Just getting to meet them, and during rehearsals, when I first got to meet them, I was tearing up and crying. I was like, 'I don't know if I can watch this before my match because I'm just gonna be bawling, crying.' But to be able to bring them out, I wanted to have little ESTs. My favorite thing is to come out and see these little ESTs, that they see themselves in me and to be able to inspire them. They're going to do amazing things, and I just wanted to bring them out and show that… I always talk about the role models that I had as a kid."

Belair continued: "I always talk about this in every interview, and I am where I am because of my role models, so to see little ESTs dressing up like me, and they're seven years old, 12 years old. It took me until I was 30 years to get on this grand stage, and then they're seven and twelve years old on this stage and not intimated by being in front of 80,000 people and being watched by thousands of people on Peacock. They were amazing, and I just wanted to give them the stage and let them shine bright and be little ESTs and let everybody know that there's an EST inside of them."