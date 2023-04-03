Shane McMahon Makes Surprise Appearance at WrestleMania 39, Suffers Serious Injury

Shane McMahon returned to WWE on Sunday, making a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39 to take part in an impromptu match against The Miz. And during the match, McMahon suffered a serious injury, leading to Snoop Dogg taking his place and taking The Miz down with a right hand before hitting him with his version of The People's Elbow for the victory. During the WrestleMania press conference, Triple H revealed that McMahon suffered a torn quad.

"Miz [and] Snoop, unfortunately Shane tearing his quad early in the match, and not that it was gonna be a long match probably, but going down with a torn quad, my hat's off to Snoop, just picking it up and, 'Oh, man, he's hurt? Alright, I'll fix that," Triple H said, per WrestleZone. "He's a natural-born entertainer."

OH MY GOD, Shane McMahon just blew his leg out, and Snoop Dogg came in and improvised an great #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/jHUAOANBKw — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 3, 2023

"I've known Snoop for years in this environment and what kind of a fan he is, but tonight he put himself, from a respect factor for me, he put himself in a different playing field for me. I know a lot of guys that have been in a business a long time, and if that happened, they'd be like, 'What do we do?' Didn't miss a beat."

McMahon, 53, hasn't appeared on WWE television since the Royal Rumble last year where he took part in the Royal Rumble match. In February 2022, McMahon was quietly let go by WWE after receiving heat as a producer of the match. With him being the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon began working in WWE at age of 15. Since then, McMahon has had multiple positions with the company, including in-ring performer, announcer and executive.

McMahon was not the only surprise for The Miz at WrestleMania 39. On Saturday, Pat McAfee returned to WWE and took down The Miz in a match. McAfee got an assist from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle who was attacked by The Miz during the match.

WrestleMania 39 took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Some of the highlights include Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, Rey Mysterio taking down Dominik Mysterio and Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.