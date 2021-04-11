WrestleMania 37 Night 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

WrestleMania Sunday has arrived. The second night of WrestleMania 37 is set to kick off this evening and comes after a very entertaining first night of action. From Bianca Belair becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion to Bad Bunny impressing in his in-ring debut, WrestleMania 37 is hitting on all cylinders. The second night will start at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock. The kickoff show will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The main event will be a triple threat match between, Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship. Reigns have been champion since the end of August, winning the title in a triple threat match. Edge earned a title opportunity after winning the Royal Rumble match in January. Bryan took on Reigns for the title at Elimination Chamber in February after winning the Elimination Chamber match on the same night.

Asuka will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley. Asuka has been champion for over 230 days, making it the longest reign in its history. Ripley is competing in her second consecutive WrestleMania as she lost to Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship last year.

Big E will look to defend his Intercontinental Championship and get revenge against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight match. Crews has been after the title ever since Big E won it in December. It's not certain what a Nigerian Drum Fight match is, but Big E and Crews should put on a very entertaining show. Also, "The Fiend" Bryan Wyatt is back in action and will face Randy Orton. Wyatt is looking to get revenge on Orton who set him on fire at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December. Orton continues to perform at a high level and will throw everything at Wyatt.

In what could be the match of the night, Kevin Owens will take on Sami Zayn. Both are longtime friends and are strong in the ring and on the mic. Zayn will be accompanied by YouTube star Logan Paul, but it's uncertain if he will get involved in the match. The United States Championship will be on the line as Riddle will face Sheamus. Riddle has become a fan favorite after being promoted to the main roster from NXT last year. Sheamus is looking to become United States Champion for the third time in his career. He has won every major title in WWE except the Intercontinental Championship.

And the Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended when the champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, will face Natalya and Tamina who earned the title after winning the tag team turmoil match last night. Natalya is looking to win her third different title in WWE as she has won the Divas Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship. Tamina is looking to win her first major title in WWE.

