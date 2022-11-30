World Cup TV Host Nadia Nadim's Mom Dies in Car Accident

Nadia Nadim is back on television after learning about the death of her mother. The soccer player and pundit for ITV was covering the Denmark national team in the World Cup last Tuesday when she left the station after learning that her mother, Hamida, was killed in a car accident. Hamida was just 57 years old. Nadim, who plays on Denmark's women's national team, said her mother was on her way back home to watch her daughter on the broadcast before the accident.

"Words cannot describe what I'm feeling," Nadim wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, per the New York Post. "I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected. She was only 57. She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life."

Nadim continued: "She didn't give me life once but twice, and everything I we are is because of her," Nadim wrote. "I have lost my home and I know nothing's gonna ever feel the same. Life is unfair and I don't understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again." The accident occurred near Hamida's home in Uldum Denmark, according to the New York Post. Police said a truck struck her from behind.

Love and support to you @nadia_nadim ❤️ https://t.co/kkhWsTpjg8 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) November 29, 2022

When Nadim returned to ITV, she had an opportunity to speak about her mother. "My mum unfortunately passed away last Tuesday, very unexpectedly in an accident, Nadim said. "She was a very strong woman, who not only inspired me, but a lot of people around her. I'm obviously sad, but she raised us to be strong and we're showing how to be strong. I want to make her proud and I know she wanted me to be here."

Nadim was born and raised in Afghanistan but fled the country when her father, an army general, was executed by the Taliban in 2000. She has been with the Denmark national team since 2009 and currently plays for the club team Racing Louisville FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Last season, Nadim scored six goals in 11 games for Racing Lousiville last season. She also played for Paris Saint-Germain in France and Manchester City in England.