WNBA Star Candace Parker Reveals Keys to Staying in Shape Ahead of 2022 Season (Exclusive)

✖

Candace Parker is entering her 14th WNBA season and continues to play at a high level. But how does the 36-year-old basketball star stay in shape as she continues her career? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Parker, who plays for the Chicago Sky, talked about the things she does to make sure she's ready for another WNBA season.

"Well, the offseason is a lot of cardio, so I do cardio probably four to five times a week," Parker exclusively told PopCulture. "It varies depending on how close we are to the season. Longer cardio before the new year. After a new year, it kind of gets into more short circuit Tabata, those type of things, where we're trying to go for heart rate. And then I do a lot of yoga.

"I've fallen in love with yoga lately. I get on my little apps, whether it's 10 minutes, whether it's 20 minutes. I schedule my yoga session because it's so important to be able to have space and to be able to move and to continue. Because as you get older, obviously things get shorter and closer together. And to be able to have that space and move and be open, I think is crucial as an athlete." Parker also said that she starts basketball in December and will then work her way up until the following season begins.

Along with getting ready for the 2022 season, which begins on May 6. Parker is helping trainers become certified. Muscle Milk and Parker have teamed up to launch the Lifting Project contest where one aspiring trainer who is dedicated to giving back to their community, can enter a chance to become a future certified strength trainer.

"To be able to team up with Muscle Milk with the Lifting Project, to be able to certify, teach, and empower an entire community, I think it's super valuable because we understand how important it is to move, to take care of our bodies, but sometimes you don't have access to that," Parker said. "And so to be able to provide the winner with certifying them in a one-time payment for them to go back to their community and empower others, I think it's just definitely important."