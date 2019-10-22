Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame CB Willie Brown Dead at 78

Willie Brown, a longtime member of the Oakland Raiders and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has passed away, per NBCS’ Scott Bair. He was 78 years old. A team source confirmed the news but did not reveal a cause of death.

Originally a member of the Denver Broncos from 1963-66, Brown was viewed as a talented player, but he became a household name following a trade that sent him to the Oakland Raiders in 1967. Brown spent the rest of his career (1967-1978) with the Silver and Black, winning Super Bowl XI and earning a trip to five AFL All-Star Games, as well as four Pro Bowls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, which was his first year of eligibility. He was also named to the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 after a career at Grambling State University.

RIP Hall of Fame CB Willie Brown. Forever a legend, on & off the field. #RaiderNation

pic.twitter.com/3QUBX8Xqj6 — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) October 22, 2019

While Brown finished his playing career with the Raiders in 1978, that did not end his tenure with the team. He ultimately became a defensive backs coach in 1979 and remained in the same capacity until 1988. During this tenure, he coached up such names as Lester Hayes and Mike Haynes, who are viewed as one of the best cornerback duos in NFL history. The Raiders also won another two Super Bowls during his coaching tenure, helping Brown finish his career with three rings as a player and coach.

Back in 2014, Brown was a special guest of the Oakland Raiders at the NFL Draft. He announced the second-round pick, which was the former Fresno State standout in Carr. The Hall of Fame Raider was the first man to welcome the franchise quarterback to the Bay Area, which is a moment that Carr has never forgotten.

“Man… going to miss you Willie! I’ll never forget when you called my name on that stage to welcome me into the Raider family 4 life! Prayers to his family,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wrote on Twitter.

Brown finished his NFL career with 54 interceptions, which is tied for 21st on the all-time list. He also returned two of these picks for touchdowns. One of the most iconic moments from Brown’s career came when he intercepted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in Super Bowl XI, which he returned for a Super Bowl-record 75-yard touchdown.

(Photo Credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire/Getty)