Will Aaron Rodgers Leave the Green Bay Packers?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers just missed making the playoffs, and now fans are wondering what's going to be Rodgers' next move. Based on what he did and said after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Super Bowl champion quarterback could announce his retirement. But it's also possible that Rodgers leaves Green Bay to play for another NFL team.

The NFL offseason is going to see a lot of quarterback movement, and it started with Derek Carr announcing he's leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. CBS Sports has the Raiders listed as the second-most logical destination for Rodgers as he would be reunited with former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Another team that could trade for Rodgers is the Tennessee Titans. Ryan Tannehill has been solid for the Titans, but Rodgers could take the team to the next level as they have been coming up short in the playoffs. Also, Rodgers bought some property in Nashville, so the transition from Green Bay to Nashville would be smooth.

But the one team that makes the most sense is the New York Jets as they have their share of quarterback drama. Zach Wilson could be on the way out due to his play on the field and what he said about his teammates while speaking to reporters. The rest of the roster is strong, and the team's offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is the younger brother of Packer head coach Matt LaFleur.

But will Rodgers really play for another team or retire after being with the Packers since 2005? "Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself?" Rodgers told reporters on Sunday, per the Packers' official website. "Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is it time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team?

"I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I've accomplished in this league but I'm also a realist and I understand where we're at as a team. We're a young team, there could be some changes with some of the older guys and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run."