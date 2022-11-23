New York Jets Make Big Decision on QB Zach Wilson Following Postgame Comments

The New York Jets just made a big decision on their starting quarterback. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson has been benched and Mike White will be QB1 when the team takes on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Saleh also said that Wilson won't be the backup QB as that job will go to Joe Flacco. This comes after Wilson completed just nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards in the team's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. And after the game, Wilson came under fire for the comments he made, saying he didn't feel he "let the defense down" despite the Jets' offense only posting 103 yards of total offense.

"The big thing I want to make sure I address on this one, just want to make sure you guys all listen to this very carefully please. Zach's career here is not over," Saleh said, per NFL.com. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year. When that is, I'll make that decision, I'm going to take it day to day. The biggest thing with Zach, it's the same things we've talked about, is the young man needs a reset."

Wilson, 23, was selected by the Jets at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season Wilson, completed 55.6% of his passes while throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Wilson missed the first part of the 2022 season due to an injury but has not played well since making his return in Week 4. In seven games, Wilson has completed 55.6% for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

"This isn't just a Zach thing," Saleh said. "We've all got to be better. We're not going to become the Greatest Show on Turf just because we're changing out one player." The Jets are currently 6-4 on the year and just one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East lead. They are on pace to win 10 games for the first time since the 2015 season.