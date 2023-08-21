Wild Footage Shows Dodger Stadium Completely Flooded by Tropical Storm Hilary

The Los Angeles Dodgers rescheduled their game on Sunday to Saturday due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary. And they made the right decision as the storm made its way up Southern California Sunday, leading to the flooding reaching Dodger Stadium at Chavez Ravine. Photos and videos showed the parking lot of the stadium being completely flooded, making it clear a baseball game could not be played on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, the Dodgers shared a photo of the stadium to indicate the flooding has cleared and baseball can be played. The team will be away from their stadium this week, starting a six-game road trip in Cleveland on Tuesday. Before the tropical storm arrived, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacted to the change in the schedule due to the rare circumstances.

Wild scene at Dodger Stadium today pic.twitter.com/xXzQoT0N1T — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 21, 2023

"This is crazy," Roberts said, per MLB.com. "I mean, a hurricane in Southern California, that's very unprecedented, clearly. So I just want to make sure we get ahead of it, people get safe and then it passes us by." The Dodgers took on the Miami Marlins, a team that faced some uncertainty since they have a three-game series with the San Diego Padres starting on Monday. The game will be played, but Padres manager Skip Schumaker was prepared if changes had to be made.

"We have an off-day Sunday, we don't know what's going to happen Monday, and then we have another off-day when we get back on Thursday, so it can reset not only the bullpen, but it can reset the rotation as well," Schumaker said. "It doesn't do anything different as far as what we had planned originally other than Brax. He'd be on his fifth day right now, so it's not like he's on short rest. We'll be as scheduled, as planned."

The Dodgers are on track to make a trip to the World Series. As of Monday, the Dodgers have a 76-47 record, the second-best record in the National League behind the Atlanta Braves. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is leading the way as he has a .333 batting average with 23 home runs, 83 RBIs and a .986 OPS. He was a member of the Braves from 2010-2021 and helped the team win the World Series in his final season.