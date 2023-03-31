Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Tackled by Security During On-Field Proposal

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan had a memorable opening day. During the Dodgers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, a fan named Ricardo Juarez stormed the field and was tackled by security. Juarez was wearing a Dodgers Mookie Betts jersey and appeared to jump over the outfield wall and sprint to center field before getting down on one knee and hoisting a ring box in the air, per the New York Post.

As the fans began cheering, a security officer tackled Juarez so hard that his hat fell off. Three more security guards came in to arrest Juarez before sending him off the field. Multiple videos of the incident have been shared online, including one where Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is seen reacting to the tackle with his arms in the air.

The good news for Juarez is that his girlfriend, who is named Ramona Saavedra, said yes to the proposal, per his Instagram page. In a separate Instagram post, Saavedra wrote, "Tad bit extreme but he's a LEO what can you expect? And of course, I said YES!"

Fans on social media shared their thoughts about the incident. One person on Instagram responded, "This was a insane tackle lol we were singing during the 7th inning stretch and there you were lol congratulations to you both. But tell us we need to know the back story what happens when you get on a baseball field?"

"Man this was Awesome," another person on Instragam added. "The Dodgers need to give you season tickets. That was the best proposal I've seen...She couldn't say no after this.....Congratulations to you guys bro and may God bless your relationship.....Let's Go Dodgers."

Along with the wild proposal, the Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks in the season opener 8-2. The team is looking to win another World Series after winning it all in 2020. The Dodgers have reached the playoffs every year since 2013 and have finished either first or second in the NL West during that span.

"Tonight, I hope, was a sign of things to come," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game, per MLB.com. "This lineup, internally, we realized how much length we had and they certainly showed that today."