Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out

Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.

"My daughter always says, 'Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.' And I'm trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I'm doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind," Brady said, per Page Six. Brady also said that Vivian is also "excited" to watch him play while adding she is his "No. 1 cheerleader." Brady is also father to sons Benjamin, 15, and Benjamin, 12 with exes Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen, respectively. He and Bündchen announced their divorce in October after being married for 13 years.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together," Brady wrote in an Instagram Story at the time of his divorce. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

Earlier this month, Brady revealed his next move following his divorce. "I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," Brady told reporters in a news conference. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different. So just try to do the best you can do everyday, and I'm certainly no different."

The good news for Brady is the Buccaneers have won the last two games, and the team is now in first place in the NFC South. Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and led the team to a Super Bowl win that year. Following the 2021 season, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL only to announce his un-retirement 40 days later.