Why Tom Brady's Dad Is Worried About Him Right Now

Tom Brady is officially retired from the NFL and will now focus on his family and several projects. And while it's likely the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will likely be successful no matter what he does next, his family is a little concerned with how he will handle life after football. Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., recently spoke to The Atlantic and said his son "is going to have a huge void in his life."

"… Nothing will ever replace the joy Tommy had playing in football games, hanging with teammates, and joshing around in the locker room," the elder Brady said, per the New York Post. "Somehow he's going to have to find a substitute for that, just like every other guy has."

This isn't the first time Brady has retired from the NFL. At this point last year, the 45-year-old announced his retirement but decided to return to the league a month later. When speaking to ESPN in April, Brady explained why he wanted to play again after retiring. "I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game," he said. "I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."

Brady does have a job waiting for him as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. However, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won't start the job until the 2024 season. When speaking to Colin Cowherd about the role, Brady said: "Decompression's important. You're on this crazy treadmill/hamster wheel loving it at the same time. It's a daily fight…For me, I want to be great at what I do. "Talking last week to the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, [they're going to allow me] to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024."

Brady finished his NFL career as the greatest player in league history. Along with winning seven Super Bowls, Brady is a five-time Super Bowl MVP winner and three-time NFL MVP winner. He's also the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and is a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and 2010s All-Decade Team.