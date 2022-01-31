Why Erin Andrews Freaked out During Her First NFC Championship Game

Erin Andrews is looking back at the time she almost lost it while covering her first NFC Championship game for Fox. The 43-year-old sportscaster was talking about the moment with Charissa Thompson on their podcast Calm Down. She revealed that she began freaking out when she saw Kim Zolciak-Biermann in the front row.

“2012 was my first NFC Championship with Fox, and I have a great story about it that has to do with you,” Andrews began. She then went on to say that her boyfriend at the time, Jarett Stoll who is now her husband, went shopping and bought a new wardrobe for her to wear for the game. When she arrived, Andrews took a photo with Michael Strahan and Usher.

“You text me before the game and you were like, ‘Congrats. I’m so proud of you. You’ve worked so hard for all the things,” Andrews told Thompson. “And I wrote, ‘Thanks so much, but Kim Zolciak-Biermann is front row and I’m freaking out.” Thompson then said she didn’t remember that but then said she and Andrews loved Zolciak-Biermann, who is known for being on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Zolciak-Biermann was at the game because she is married to former NFL player Kroy Biermann who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015. In 2012, the Falcons played in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Atlanta lost the game and it would be the closest Biermann would get to the Super Bowl.

Andrews joined Fox after spending eight years with ESPN. During her time with Fox, Andrews has covered the Super Bowl, World Series, and NFL and MLB playoff games along with being on Fox’s NFL game of the week during the season. Her sideline reporting has led to her hosting Dancing with Stars after being a competitor in the 10th season.

“Yes I cared about who won the game, but I loved the players and what they stood for,” Andrews said when talking about her career at The Women’s Sports Report last year. “I loved the stories behind them. I loved who their friends were in the league. I loved the stories about the organizations. So that’s how I fell in love with it.”