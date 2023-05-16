Who Is Jutta Leerdam? Meet the Olympian Who's Dating Jake Paul

In April, Jake Paul announced he is now dating Jutta Leerdam, a speedskater who competed in the Winter Olympics last year. Paul spoke about Leerdam in a YouTube video and revealed how she helped him get over the first loss of his boxing career.

"I have a new girlfriend which is pretty cool," Paul said, per The Sun. "It's been so refreshing, she's a world champion and I've just been so amazed by her and her work ethic and how much of an angel she is. She's one of the most pure-hearted human beings that I have met in my life, so genuine and she has just changed my perspective and helped me coming out of this loss when I was in a dark place. She really was there talking about her losses and was able to relate to those things and what I was going through.

Leerdam, 24, has won multiple titles in her speed skating career. During last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Leerdam won a silver medal in the Women's 1,000-meter race while finishing fifth in the 500-meter race. In March 2022, the Netherlands native won the Women's Sprint title at the 2022 World Speed Skating Championships in Norway. In March of this year, Leerdam won a gold medal in the Women's 1,000-meter race at the World Speed Skating Championships in the Netherlands.

Due to her success in speed skating, Leerdam has earned a big following on social media, amassing over four million followers on Instagram and nearly 300,000 on Facebook and Twitter combined. And according to multiple outlets, Leerdam has a net worth of $1 million.

When speaking to NPO Radio 1 last year, Leerdam revealed the key to her success. "I have become stronger and heavier. I now use that extra fat as strength, she said, per The Sun. And in an interview with Olympics.com, Leerdam revealed how she got her name.

"I got the name because my dad used to surf," she said. "There was a girl who won a lot and her name is Jutta Muller. A lot of male surfers were impressed by her. She was blonde and my dad thought, 'If I have a blonde daughter, I will name her Jutta'."