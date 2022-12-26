Jake Paul Signs Contract With Cleveland Browns

Jake Paul is the newest member of the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the YouTube personality and boxer was at Browns headquarters to meet with team executive vice president JW Johnson and sign a contract. Paul shared the videos of the meeting on social media while also showing the call he had with Johnson before the press conference.

It's not clear what type of contract Paul signed with the Browns, but the 25-year-old was at the team's final home game of the season on Saturday. At the game, Paul was seen smashing a guitar to get fans fired up for the game against the Cleveland Browns. It turns out the guitar smashing didn't work as the Browns lost to the Saints 17-10.

let’s get to work pic.twitter.com/JmMRhwAqXt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2022

"Crazy news guys. I got a contract with the Cleveland Browns," Paul said in the video of his phone call with Johnson. "I'm super excited this a dream come true," Paul said, to which Johnson responded: "Oh man, we're fired up. Can't wait to get you here today and get you to sign that contract and excited to have you be a part of the team man."

Who Dat? It's @jakepaul, our junior associate content assistant, with a smashing performance 🎸💥 pic.twitter.com/UuI59d6Lv6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2022

During the press conference on Friday, Johnson offered Paul a job on the Browns' social media team to be the "junior associate content assistant." This was a little spoof as Paul said he thought was going to be playing wide receiver for the Browns. It's likely Paul will be doing videos like this along with more content during the rest of the season and beyond.

This move comes two months after Paul defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match. In his boxing career, Paul has a 6-0 record and four of those wins have come via knockout. It's unknown who Paul will fight next, but it's possible he could face internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Paul, who is from Cleveland, joined a Browns team that was just eliminated from playoff contention. It's been a wild year for the Browns as they traded for a signed Deshaun Watson who missed more than the first half of the season due to a suspension. Since 2002, the Browns have only reached the playoffs twice with the first being in 2002 and the other being in 2020.