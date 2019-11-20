What WWE Alum Torrie Wilson Has Been up to Since Her Hall of Fame Induction

Torrie Wilson was one of the top women in WWE back in the 2000s. She started her career in WCW, and went on to become a fan favorite in the WWE back from 2001-2008. While she never won a championship title during her time in the WWE, she was part of one of the most memorable matches in history when she took on Sable in a bikini contest in 2003.
Because of her impact, Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and it occurred during a tough time in her life as her father passed away two days prior. And since her retirement in 2008, Wilson has made sporadic appearances on WWE television including taking part in the first-ever women’s royal rumble back in 2018.
Here’s a look at what Wilson has been up to since the WWE Hall of Fame.
Getting in the Hall of Fame
Wilson was one of the three individuals inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In this Instagram post, she shows off her Hall of Fame ring before Wrestlemania. Wilson writes, “New Bling & Old Friends Go Hand In Hand Today. Get the TABLES!!!”
Work out with Torrie
If you want to get in shape, Wilson is your girl. In this post, she was getting her fans ready to be fit for the summer. She wrote, “Summer is almost here! Will you be dancing by the pool or nah? Get your workouts in with me & stop stressing about pool time babycakes.”
Band Board Guru
One of the best ways to get fit is with a Band Board and Wilson is an expert at it. She shows how to use the band board to get the killer abs in this post. She writes, “3 simple exercises you don’t need a gym for. Resistance training is my number 1 rule for hitting abs hard.”
Celebrating 1 million followers
Wilson loves the support she gets from fans and she celebrated getting one million followers with this post. She writes, “This video is my reminder to you that I will FOREVER be the gal cheering you on & sending you. Thanks to my peeps who send back the love that I try to send out to you.”
Celebrated her 44th Birthday
Wilson is now 44 years old and she couldn’t be happier. She wrote, “I can cry about being an old hag and spend my days crocheting blankets…OR be excited and grateful to be BLESSED another year to chase my dreams & love on loads of people. I choose the latter!”
Getting Married
Along with being a Hall of Fame member and getting one million followers on Instagram, Wilson got married to Justin Tupper on September 19th. She wrote on this post, “I married the most incredible human today & words cannot describe how grateful I am.”
Positive Message for Fans
On Tuesday, Wilson sent a positive message for her fans to get through the week. She told fans, “In the midst of your chaos, remember that some of the most beautiful things appear after the ugliest storms or brutally awful [people] swoop thru (sic). Be open and ready. Don’t miss it while drowning in self-pity.”