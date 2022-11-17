Week 11 NFL Game Moved to Different City Due to Snowstorm

One NFL game for the upcoming week (Week 11) will have to be played in a different city. On Thursday, the league announced the game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been moved from Buffalo to Detriot due to a snowstorm scheduled to hit the Western New York area. The game will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit," the league said in a statement. "The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm."

Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's game against the Browns will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.



More info: https://t.co/wXQXAZAR39 pic.twitter.com/0RwqGgi4OJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 17, 2022

As mentioned by ESPN, Buffalo is expected to see multiple feet of snow from Thursday to Sunday night. However, it's not expected to snow when the game kicks off. "They've been through it before, we've been through it before and handled it well," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. "So full confidence in our team that's working behind the scenes on that and then the football team has to get ready to play a game and execute, so it's a good football team coming in here."

This is not the first time the Bills had to play a home game in a different city due to snow. In November 2014, the Bills and New York Jets played at Ford Field in Detroit because of a snowstorm. Buffalo won the game 38-3, and it was pushed back from Sunday to Monday.

The Bills players won't have to worry about playing in the snow on Sunday since Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions, is an indoor stadium. But they will have the challenge of fighting the conditions off the field. "I'm just trying to make sure I'm letting everybody in the locker room know especially some of these rookies that have never driven in snow before kind of what to do," Bills QB Josh Allen said, per the team's official website. "We got ice scrapers in front there for our guys to take home just to be safe and drive with caution."