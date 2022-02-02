Washington Commanders’ New Name Leads to Mixed Reactions on Social Media

It’s now official for the Washington Commanders. Formerly known as the Washington Football Team, the franchise announced that it will now be called the Commanders and unveiled the new logos and uniforms. This comes nearly two years after the Commanders dropped the “Redskins” name, which has been part of the team since the 1930s.

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” Commanders co-owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder said in a press release. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

“Through more than 40,000 fan submissions and countless surveys, focus groups and meetings, this 18-month rebrand process has been a collaborative effort with our fans, alumni, players and local DMV community, all leading to today as we embark on a new chapter in our legacy as the Washington Commanders,” Commanders co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder said. “Going into our 90th year, we are excited to celebrate the rich history of the Burgundy & Gold while also paving the way for new traditions as the Washington Commanders.” Here’s a look at people on social media reacting to Washington’s new name.

Official Announcement

One legacy. One unified future.



We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

One person wrote: “If the name was changed because it was offensive, how are you going to make it front and center in the marketing campaign to your new name? Plus, you can only wear 1 helmet, so why have a black one too?”

Uniform Look

The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/MwkCLTkVAA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

Another fan said: “You have to admire this team’s commitment to taking L’s. There is no other franchise that is bold enough to consistently ask the question — how can we disappoint our fan base even more.”

Jokes Are Over

no more “get a name” jokes pic.twitter.com/qLGDptJptM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

One person wrote: “ignore the haters. whatever name was picked, half the fanbase would have hated and people would claim they’re ‘done.’”

Good Name

Rebranding is always gonna be tough and I think “The Washington Commanders” is a good name..



Now of course.. They’re gonna be called The Commies.. they’re red.. in the Nation’s capital but nonetheless.. Commanders is a good name — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2022

One fan wrote: Definitely wouldn’t be my first choice choice but I find it odd that people are complaining about the name being generic with NFL names like Bears, Eagles, Chiefs, Rams, Browns, 49ers, Cowboys, Bengals and Dolphins.The NFL isn’t known for creative names to begin with. Lol.”

Interesting Replacement

So let me get this straight: they replaced the Washington Redskins and their awesome logo of a Native American warrior with the "Washington Commanders" to honor the white guys who conquered them? — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) February 2, 2022

One fan replied: “Idiocy. They could have found a less controversial name and kept a visual tribute. Same with Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima, etc. After they remove all images of native American and black people from society, get ready for the next round of ‘where’s the representation!’”

Not the First Choice?

Washington Commanders is like when the movie can’t get the rights to use an actual team so they throw something quick out there and hope it just doesn’t cause too much confusion — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 2, 2022

One fan wrote: “Everybody salty online not realizing that if 99% of the NFL “just” revealed their name for the first time, it’d get the exact same reaction. You get used to it. Chill.”

Chad Johnson Has Thoughts

Washington Commanders…… the name doesn’t matter just get McLaurin the ball 🏈 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 2, 2022

And this fan replied: “The name and the uniforms are awful. I cant believe it. should’ve stayed as the football team.”