Washington Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Reveals Open-Heart Surgery 'Went Really Well'

Henrik Lundqvist is on the road to recovery. On Friday, the Washington Capitals goaltender gave an update on his recent open-heart surgery. In December, the 38-year-old NHL veteran announced he will miss the upcoming season due to a heart condition.

"Surgery went really well," Lundqvist wrote on Twitter. "About 5 hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Clevland Clinic. Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I’m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction." Lundqvist signed with the Capitals in October after spending 15 years with the New York Rangers. When he announced he was going to miss the entire 2020-21 season, the Capitals showed their support.

"The Washington Capitals are supportive of Henrik's decision to step away from hockey at this time due to his heart condition." the team said. "Our players' health is of the utmost importance, and we stand behind Henrik's decision. We want to wish him and his family all the best moving forward." Lundqvist signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Capitals and is the only goaltender in NHL history to record 11 30-win seasons. In 2012, Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy which is awarded to the NHL goaltender who is "adjudged to be the best at this position."

"It breaks my heart (literally) to share this news: I will not be joining the Capitals this upcoming season," he said in December. "After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it's been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice. Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high. So I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action."

Lundqvist is from Sweden and has played well with the national team. He helped Sweden win the gold medal in the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin and a silver medal in the 2014 Games in Sochi. In his NHL career, Lundqvist was named to the All-Star Team five times and was named to the All-NHL First Team in 2012. He was also selected to the NHL ALL-Decade Second Team for the 2010s.