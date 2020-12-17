Washington Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist to Miss NHL Season Due to Heart Condition

✖

Henrik Lundqvist will not be playing hockey this year. The Washington Capitals goaltender went to Twitter on Thursday to announce he will miss the entire 2020-21 season due to a heart condition. He said he will "take the next few weeks" to be with his family and give an update on his next move.

"It breaks my heart (literally) to share this news: I will not be joining the Capitals this upcoming season," he said. "After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it's been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice. Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high. So I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action."

Lundqvist went on to say he was "inspired by the opportunity to play in DC and committed to my game, spending every day at the rink to prepare for the upcoming season." When he made the announcement, the Capitals released a statement, which said they fully support Lundqvist's decision.

"The Washington Capitals are supportive of Henrik's decision to step away from hockey at this time due to his heart condition." the team said. "Our players' health is of the utmost importance, and we stand behind Henrik's decision. We want to wish him and his family all the best moving forward." NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement wishing "him and his family well."

"While we are all saddened as hockey fans that we will not be able to watch Henrik tend goal for the Capitals this season, we are also thankful that he will be getting the necessary medial car to deal with his heart condition," Bettman said. Henrik is a beloved player across the NHL and throughout his native Sweeden and a wonderful ambassador for the game."

Lundqvist, 38, signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Capital in October after spending 15 years with the New York Rangers. He is the only goaltender in NHL history to record 11 30-win seasons in his first 12-years. In 2012 Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy which is awarded to the NHL goaltender who is "adjudged to be the best at this position." In that season, Lundqvist won 39 games and allowed 1.97 goals per contest.