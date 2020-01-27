Wanda Sykes Speaks out About MSNBC Reporter Alison Morris’ Claim She Misspoke Amid Racial Slur Allegations

Wanda Sykes is standing up for MSNBC personality Alison Morris after what the reporter claims was a slip of the tongue while reporting on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday has many people convinced Morris dropped the n-word while saying the name of the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Morris explained shortly after the segment went viral that she had said “Nakers” after stumbling to say “Knicks” and “Lakers” at the same time, the comedian took to Twitter to publicly reveal she believed it was an innocent stumble, not a racial slur.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When I first heard it, I told my friend, “I bet she was about to say Knicks, then tried to cover and said Nakers, but failed miserably. That “Knic-“ was out there. I believe her. #Nakers https://t.co/QsU8bcmoF2 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 27, 2020

Sykes’ theory that Morris simply “failed miserably” while trying to say both words simultaneously was backed up by Morris’ apology, during which she proclaimed, “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term.”

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

Sykes’ defense of Morris earned responses on both sides of the debate.

“I heard otherwise but if she is saying that wasn’t the case, I have no reason not to believe her,” one person responded.

Another said they agreed with Sykes, writing, “I do too. So many drama mammas out there trying to blow this up.”

“I believe her too. Cancel culture be damned,” a third added.

Photo credit: Netflix/Atsushi Nishijima