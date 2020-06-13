Vanessa Bryant Shares Video of 3-Year-Old Daughter Bianka Adorably Interrupting Sister Natalia's TikTok Video

Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia shared a new TikTok video, which was originally meant to just co-star the 17-year-old and WNBA rookie Sabrina Ionescu. Natalia's 3-year-old sister Bianka made a surprising cameo in the clip, bringing smiles to everyone involved. Bryant, the widow of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared the clip on her Instagram page, calling it "Another B.B. special!"

The brief TikTok video began with Natalia and Ionescu dancing with a heart emoji between them. Just at the very end, Bianka popped into the frame. "Bianka LITERALLY steals the show every time," Natalia added in the caption. Everyone was overwhelmed by the cuteness, with Ionescu adding, "We killed this" on her own post.

Ionescu is a close friend of the Bryants, as she was one of the young basketball players Kobe took under his wing to mentor. She delivered an emotional speech during the Staples Center memorial for Bryant in February, telling those gathered that she always wanted to be just like him and was inspired by his determination. "I wanted to be just like him, to love every part of the competition, to be the first to show up and the last to leave, to love the grind, to be your best when you don't feel your best and make other people around you the best version of themselves," she said.

Hours after the memorial, Ionescu set an NCAA record. She became the first Division I player, male or female, to hit 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her college career at the University of Oregon. The New York Liberty drafted Ionescu with the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft.

As for Bianka, she has a history of interrupting TikTok videos, as PEOPLE notes. In April, she interrupted a video Natalia was trying to make with her cousins. Bianka slid into the frame in the middle of the clip. Bryant, 38, also shared that clip adding, "Little sister. Bianka Bella [heart] BB Kiddo" in the caption.

Bryant and Kobe married in 2001. Kobe, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. Their 3-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, was also among the crash victims. The couple are also parents to Capri Bryant, who was born in June 2019. Earlier this month, Bryant revealed she got tattoos to honor her late husband and daughter.