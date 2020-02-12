Vanessa Bryant’s Mom Reportedly Keeping Daughter ‘Strong’ Following Kobe and Gianna’s Death

Vanessa Bryant is reportedly leaning on her mother, Sofia Laine in the wake of her daughter and husband’s deaths. Gianna and Kobe Bryant were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, and many fans have been worried about Vanessa’s state of mind. A source close to her told Us Weekly that “her mom has been her rock throughout the past few weeks.”

The insider said that Vanessa “is incredibly close to her mom.” They said that the 37-year-old has relied on her mother a lot since the helicopter crash, and Sofia has obliged.

“Her mom is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her suport system,” they said.

Vanessa lost her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna in the crash, but she still has three other daughters to think about: 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 7-month-old Capri.

Sofia has reportedly been helping a lot with the childcare, giving her some space to deal with her own grief. The source said that Vanessa “is in denial” over her loss, but knows that eventually “life must go on.”

“There is no other option, simply put,” the added.

In addition to her mother, Vanessa’s sister Sophie Laine is reportedly stepping in to help a lot too. Even so, they said that it “will take a very long time for life to normalize.”

“Vanessa takes solace in the support of her mom and her sister, who are committed to seeing her through this. But at the end of the day, there aren’t words to describe her feelings,” they said.

Vanessa has shared her feelings in her own words on Instagram, as much as she can. She has admitted that it is difficult to capture the depth of her grief, especially in such a confusing time of transition.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,’ she wrote in her latest post this weekend. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?!” she went on. “I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

