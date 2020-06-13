Vanessa Bryant Earns Fierce Defense From Fans Amid Allegations of 'Milking' Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna's Deaths
Vanessa Bryant has continued to honor the memories of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant, following their deaths in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. She has posted throwback photos from her marriage to the late Los Angeles Lakers star, as well as tributes to her loved ones. The majority of fans have expressed support with each post, but there are some proclaiming that Bryant is "milking these deaths."
An argument erupted on social media as fans took sides on this argument. Several made bold statements about Bryant and how she has handled these deaths. The vast majority, however, came to her defense. These fans said that nobody truly understands the pain Bryant is feeling since her loved ones died, and they said she can mourn them any way she wants. They felt it was an insult to say that she was "milking" anything.
With these arguments continuing into the weekend, Bryant surprised many by making her Instagram account private. They could no longer look at her photos and videos to see these tributes to Kobe and Gianna. The fans didn't know if this change came due to the arguments on social media, but they continued to take part in discussions about Bryant and her posts.
people have the AUDACITY to say vanessa bryant is milking gigi and kobe’s death. she buried her husband and daughter. do you expect her to get over it so soon.. wtf?— rihanna’s daughter (@fatpooptart) June 11, 2020
Ain’t these the same folks that said “Place your hand over Vanessa dear Lord” and then turn around and call her an attention seeker? 😤— Mrs Jones 💍 (@enigmatiika) June 11, 2020
Vanessa Bryant slander won't be tolerated ever. She had to bury her daughter and husband after a very unexpected tragedy and its only been 4 months. Everyone grieves differently, some takes takes months, some takes years, some can never get over it. She is far from milking it.— Luke (@757Lukeeeee) June 11, 2020
Prayed for her bcuz no one should endure that pain— Maritza.N🇲🇽 (@xplictlatin) June 11, 2020
Vanessa Bryant is one of the strongest people on the planet, I’m still trying to recover from what happened and I never met him.— . (@raidert89) June 11, 2020
The audacity of people never surprise me. I lost my mom the same day Kobe and Gigi died and I’m NEVER going to get over her passing. It’s impossible. So people need to leave Vanessa alone and let her grieve as long as she needs to 😑— ˗ˏˋ rue ˎˊ˗ (@beruetiful) June 11, 2020
Vanessa Bryant had to bury her husband and her daughter...at the same time...in a horrible way.
She couldn’t even kiss faces or lay them out...
Don’t tell her she’s milking anything. She can grieve the next 50 years if she wants to. She needs peace beyond understanding. 💕— The Nostalgia Queen 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) June 11, 2020
People don't know pain until they look into that woman's eyes... people are truly sick saying she's "milking" anything.— HEAVENLY 🦄 (@ebonyheavenly_) June 11, 2020
You never get over it. It gets easier and smiles may come before tears. You are never the same and grief doesn't follow a plan. She hasn't even been through all of the "firsts" yet.— Cheryl L. Collins (@claricesta) June 11, 2020
PLUS she has to help her children navigate through that horrific loss! Every. Single. Day. amidst her own grief and total life upset. It's ABSOLUTELY unimaginable. Really. Anyone who says anything different just don't have a SINGLE clue. Seriously. #HaveaHeart— Slightly Right (@xRightOnRedx) June 11, 2020
Vanessa Bryant really had to bury her child and husband. I can’t get that shit outta my head!— Madea but with a N (@SincerelyyNadia) June 11, 2020
People are self-centered. When my 14-year-old brother was killed in an accident, her friends expected my mother to be back to her old self after 3 weeks. Grieving is a process and not a quick one.— Pixie the Wonderdog (@furry_fosters) June 11, 2020
*vanessa Bryant posts anything*— K♡ (@keepingupwitKIS) June 11, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/Bi132ZPNiA
exactly. and now her two youngest children will have to grow up seeing pictures of their father and sister instead of making memories— talimthekidd_ (@talimthekidd) June 11, 2020