Vanessa Bryant Earns Fierce Defense From Fans Amid Allegations of 'Milking' Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna's Deaths

Vanessa Bryant has continued to honor the memories of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant, following their deaths in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. She has posted throwback photos from her marriage to the late Los Angeles Lakers star, as well as tributes to her loved ones. The majority of fans have expressed support with each post, but there are some proclaiming that Bryant is "milking these deaths."

An argument erupted on social media as fans took sides on this argument. Several made bold statements about Bryant and how she has handled these deaths. The vast majority, however, came to her defense. These fans said that nobody truly understands the pain Bryant is feeling since her loved ones died, and they said she can mourn them any way she wants. They felt it was an insult to say that she was "milking" anything.

With these arguments continuing into the weekend, Bryant surprised many by making her Instagram account private. They could no longer look at her photos and videos to see these tributes to Kobe and Gianna. The fans didn't know if this change came due to the arguments on social media, but they continued to take part in discussions about Bryant and her posts.