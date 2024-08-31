Cause of Death Released After Slash's Stepdaughter Suddenly Passed Away

Authorities have released official investigation details following the death of Lucy-Bleu Knight, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. The manner of the young woman's death was suicide, according to Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office records that The New York Post obtained.

The official cause of death is hydrogen sulfide toxicity. Per the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, "Hydrogen sulfide is a mucous membrane and respiratory tract irritant; pulmonary edema, which may be immediate or delayed, can occur after exposure to high concentrations," and "Inhalation of high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can produce extremely rapid unconsciousness and death."

The Post also received more details on the discovery of Knight's remains. Police found her unconscious at a residence on July 19 after being asked to conduct a welfare check by an undisclosed party. She was then pronounced dead, with a medical examination of her remains conducted on July 22. The 25-year-old's family previously confirmed the date of death in an official statement shared on July 21.

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998) beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024," the family statement read. "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

Slash shared a follow-up post reflecting his personal reaction, writing, "My heart is permenantly fractured. I will never ever stop missing you [and] remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity [and] beauty you have always been. [And] still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.