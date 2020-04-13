Vanessa Bryant Fans Gush Over Kobe Bryant Widow’s Adorable Easter Video of Daughters Bianka and Capri

Saturday morning, Vanessa Bryant brought joy to many fans of her and her late husband, Kobe Bryant. She did so by posting a video of her daughter, Bianka, trying to open a gigantic Easter egg with a hammer. The initial attempts weren’t successful so Bryant had to grab the blunt instrument and help out her daughter.

The video was shorter in length, but it still entertained many fans for a number of reasons. Some couldn’t get enough of Capri’s gigantic smile as she watched her sister and mother attempt to break open the egg. Others loved the way that Bianka immediately asked if she could eat the chocolate once it was accessible. Although some had far different reactions on Saturday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:43am PDT

There were many that weighed in on social media after watching the video, posting similar messages. There was one group that was simply entertained by the video and gushed over how adorable the children are. Another discussed Kobe and his daughter Gianna dying in a helicopter crash. They are still reeling from the tragic event and routinely shed tears while thinking about its affect on the Bryant family.

Whether the messages were happier in tone or sad, there was a common theme. The fans loved the video that Bryant posted. They wanted her to keep providing updates on the family on Instagram. If they reacted with tears, then so be it.

​

Okay so I just saw the cutest pics this Easter 2020

Besides the pics I will be taking of my girls.

God Bless you “V” Vanessa Bryant, the girls hope all is well stay strong and keep moving foward Girl😔

Love, Prayers, Respect June and — June (@June30812936) April 11, 2020

There is a belief that every parent is convinced that their children are the cutest on the planet. Whether or not they are biased is irrelevant. They have the affection for their brood, as well as pride. However, Bryant’s post on Instagram made some fans question their own children’s cuteness.

​

Every time I see Vanessa Bryant post on IG with the girls I be like pic.twitter.com/FABmDY08KJ — Queen Kunta ✨♓️ (@ashhhhlorenn) April 11, 2020

“everytime i see vanessa bryant post something i get so sad for her,” one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing the Easter video. Bryant’s video on Instagram may have been happier in tone, but some social media users were still saddened. The reason is that they constantly think about Kobe and Gianna dying in a helicopter crash. Seeing Bryant and her three daughters on social media just bring up those feelings of sorrow once again.

​

Aww, Capri’s big beautiful smile in Vanessa Bryant’s video 🥺😢😭… they are so precious! — Noni Jean 👑 (@Kiss_to_Success) April 11, 2020

One of the most attention-grabbing aspects of Bryant’s video was that Capri had a massive smile on her face. She is only 9 months old and did not entirely grasp the concept of eating chocolate eggs on Easter. However, she was still just incredibly happy sitting next to Bianka while watching the egg get cracked open.

​

Vanessa Bryant amazes me, man. Even just seeing her on social media. She faced TWO of the greatest losses you could face and still is out here holding it down for her family. I know she has wealth but damn, I don’t even know how she gets up every day — CT ❂ (@courttt_thomas) April 11, 2020

There was no shortage of fans talking about how Bianka and Capri are adorable, but there were others focused on something else. They were simply impressed that Bryant is able to post on social media following Kobe and Gianna’s deaths on Jan. 26. Doing so takes incredible fortitude, and the fans believe that Bryant is an incredibly strong person.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #LisaLeslie (@lisaleslie) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:16pm PST

“Sending love to you V and those beautiful babies,” retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie wrote on Instagram. The Hall of Famer was close to the Bryant family and was impacted by Kobe and Gianna’s death. Leslie is also the one that was on the receiving end of Gayle King’s infamous questions about Kobe’s legacy.

​

the video Vanessa Bryant posted today of their 2 baby girls made my soul smile and cry at the same time. life is unfair 😔 — bre (@_brehappy) April 11, 2020

“Vanessa Bryant’s babies are a big ball of cuteness that I can’t handle,” one fan wrote on Twitter. There were several fans on social media that simply didn’t know how to respond following the video being posted. Some were saddened by the thought that Kobe was no longer alive. Others simply focused on the pure joy on the children’s faces after realizing that they get treats.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Parker (@candaceparker) on Jan 27, 2020 at 12:21pm PST

“Omg they are SOOOOO cute ‘chocolateeeee,’” WNBA star Candace Parker wrote in the Instagram comments. She thought the way that Bianka talked during the video was extremely adorable. Others agreed with the sentiment and said that hearing Bianka ask if she could eat the chocolate first just made the moment even more heartwarming.