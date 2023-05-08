Usher and Chris Brown Get Into Fight at Party

Usher and Chris Brown were involved in a heated argument that turned violent. In the footage obtained by TMZ, Brown was celebrating his 34th birthday early Saturday morning, May 6, at Skate Rock City roller rink in Vegas among his many celebrity friends, including Usher, with whom he's close. Even though everything seemed fine when Usher and his friends sang to Brown earlier in the evening, things turned ugly in the early morning when eyewitnesses told the outlet that Brown attempted to converse with Teyana Taylor, who was sitting outside the rink on a bench. According to reports, Taylor ignored him for unknown reasons. In response, Brown became agitated and began yelling at her, which is when Usher intervened to help calm him down after he got upset. Insiders told TMZ that Brown was not having it, cursing at Usher and Taylor although he concentrated his attention mainly on Usher. Finally, sources said Brown instructed his crew to leave, and they departed. Usher then took off his skates and pursued the group.

An eyewitness reported to the outlet that they saw Usher behind a string of charter buses in the parking lot where Brown and his crew were parked. Usher returned to the lot shortly afterward with what seemed to be a bloody nose. Brown was supposed to do a Michael Jackson tribute at the American Music Awards last year, but his performance was canceled at the last minute, according to TMZ. Brown is believed to have confronted Taylor because he blamed her for his failed Jackson tribute. He demanded Usher show her the door, and things quickly escalated.

It is unclear whether Usher went to the hospital or if a police report was filed in connection with the incident. Usher, Taylor, and Brown have all remained silent during this time. None of them have said or done anything to confirm the report, and none of them have denied it either. Despite the fight between Usher and Brown at the "Lovers & Friends" music festival on Saturday night, both artists took the stage and performed one right after the other without mentioning it. Though TMZ indicated Usher's nose was bleeding after the fight, yet the outlet reported that neither he nor Brown had any visible signs of injury while attending the festival.