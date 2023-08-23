Caleb Williams' 2023 Goals Include More Than Just Winning a Second Heisman (Exclusive)

Caleb Williams has a chance to do something special for the 2024 season. The current Heisman Trophy winner could win the award for the second consecutive year, which would make the USC Trojans quarterback the first player since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin to win the Heisman twice (1974-1975). PopCulture.com recently spoke to Williams who expressed his desire to be a multi-Heisman winner — but that not's his No. 1 goal this year.

"Everybody always has a self-goal," Williams exclusively told PopCulture. "If you don't have a self-goal I don't necessarily know what you're doing, but my goal is to go to PAC-12 championships, win the PAC-12, that's the silver trophy. Go to playoffs and win the National Championship, and that's the golden trophy. And my self-goal, and this is what I truly believe, this is how I play every year, I play for championships. But if I go out there and I play my best, I always believe that we have a good shot of winning the game and go and want to know each week when I'm on the field and playing well. So my focus is on playing well, win the National Championship, win the PAC-12 championship, and with that, I think that I can go out there and win a second one [Heisman], which is the bronze trophy."

Williams transferred to USC in 2022 after spending the 2021 season with the Oklahoma Sooners. In his first season with the Trojans, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 45 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The Washington D.C. native also rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns and helped USC reach the Pac-12 Championship game. USC lost to Utah in the conference title game, leading to the team missing a chance to play for the national title. But for 2023, Williams believes if he plays like he did in 2022, he will be able to reach all three of his goals and solidify his college football legacy.

"We got to focus as a team to be able to reach those goals," Williams explained. "And this is something that I preach to my guys, is that we go win every single game. We go win, want to know each week, and we go to the national championship, we go to Pac-12 championship, we win all of those, all of your self goals, whether it's getting drafted, taking care of your family, whether it's getting drafted overall, whether that's just winning an award, whatever the case may be, having this many yards, this many catches, this many receptions, this many pancakes, whatever the case may be, all of those awards and accolades and things like that, they come a lot easier. So focus on winning, winning the big games and playing well is my goal."