Usain Bolt Reveals Newborn Twins for Father's Day, With Very Special Names

Usain Bolt and his partner, Kasi Bennett, celebrated Father's Day by sharing some breaking news of their own. The two recently welcomed twins, and they both have the perfect names for children of the fastest man alive. One is named Saint Leo Bolt, while the other is Thunder Bolt. Bennett and Bolt are also parents to their 1-year-old daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The couple did not share details about when their twins were born. Bolt's caption only included the children's names. Bennett shared more photos from the shoot on her own Instagram page. "Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! [Bolt], you are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end," she wrote. Bennett also posted an adorable video of Bolt holding up one of their twins on her Instagram Story. "The absolute best daddy!!! We love you to the moon and back," she captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

Bolt and Bennett never announced she was expecting twins, making Sunday's announcement even more surprising for fans. By contrast, when Bennett was pregnant with Olympia, Bolt kept fans up to date with her pregnancy, notes the BBC. Olympia was born in May 2020 and her parents shared her name two months later.

Bolt, 34, retired from sprinting after the 2017 World Championships. He still holds the world record in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4X100 meters relay. He won eight Olympic gold medals and is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter races in three consecutive Olympics. He participated in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Summer Olympics.

In August 2020, Bolt tested positive for the coronavirus, reportedly after he attended a birthday party. His agent, Ricky Simms, told CNN he did not exhibit any symptoms. "It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive," Dr. Christopher Tufton, the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness, announced in a press conference at the time. "He has been formally notified -- I'm told -- by the authorities and in keeping with standard protocols once there is a positive case, irrespective of the individual, it triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which would then follow through with contact tracing."