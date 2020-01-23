Usain Bolt Announces Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Is Pregnant With Couple’s First Child

Usain Bolt will be a father very soon. On Thursday, the former Olympic sprinter went the Instagram to announce his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Bolt posted a photo of Bennett in a long red dress and she’s showing off her baby bump. In the caption, Bolt wrote: “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.”

Bennett also went to Instagram to share the news. In her most recent post, Bennett wrote: “Our golden child. Coming soon…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in 2018, Bolt talked about having kids with Bennett in Stellar magazine. “Something I’ve learned is it’s never a good time to have kids,” he said. “It’s never a good time. You just have to buckle down and do it. It’s in the near future, so, hopefully. We’ll see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jan 23, 2020 at 2:03am PST

Bolt continued: “I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person.”

A number of fans showed support for Bolt and Bennett.

“Let him or her be whatever he or she want to be! Congrats!” one fan wrote.

“I wish u and your family a great life and I hope the mother of your child has a safe delivery,” another fan wrote.

“Congratulations big bredda y’all gonna be chasing that baby around,” another Instagram user added.

Bolt is one of the top sprinters in Olympic history. The Jamaican native competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games and he won a total of eight gold medals. He made history as he’s the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics.

“It’s hard work, sweat and sacrifice,” Bolt said when talking about his success via Olympic.org. “I’ve sacrificed so much throughout the season, throughout the years. I’ve been through so much. I knew this moment would come. I’ve got mixed feelings about it. I don’t have the words to describe my three trebles. I’m going to miss this sport and I;m going to miss the Games because it’s the biggest event possible for any athlete. But I’ve proven that I’m the greatest in this sport and, for me, it’s mission accomplished.”

The due date for the baby was not announced by Bolt or Bennett.