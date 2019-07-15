US Women’s Soccer: Megan Rapinoe’s Net Worth, Salary Revealed

U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has quickly become a high profile athlete lately, and how her net worth and salary have been revealed. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rapinoe retains a net worth of $3 million. Rapinoe’s salary for playing on the U.S. Women’s Soccer team is a tad complex, as it is highly contingent on bonus’ earned for reaching certain achievements. Ultimately, based on CNW’s financial breakdown, it appears as if Rapinoe’s total salary is just over $245,000.

For comparison, Heavy reported that USWNT goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris revealed to The New York Times that she anticipated she would earn anywhere between $300,000 to $400,000 this year. However, an anonymous player on the team reportedly stated that the player’s annual earnings were actually less, coming in around $167,500.

The outlet added that Rapinoe’s co-captain Alex Morgan is most likely “the USWNT player with the highest earning potential.” She is estimated to earn about $1 million annually.

While other players might have higher salaries, Rapinoe has emerged as the face and voice of the team over the past couple of months.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a co-captain with Carli and Alex with this team,” Rapinoe said during a victory speech last week in New York City. “It’s my absolute honor to lead this team out on the field.”

She later issued a challenge, saying, “We have to be better. We have to love more and talk less. We got to listen more and talk less. We got to know that this is every person’s responsibility. Yes we play sports. Yes we play soccer. Yes we’re female athletes, but we’re so much more than that. You’re so much more than that. How do you make your community better?”

Ahead of that victory celebration, Rapinoe sat down for an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN, and among the various topics they discussed was Rapinoe’s recent feud with President Donald Trump.

Prio to their World Cup victory, the soccer star told reporters that she would not be visiting the White House if they were invited for winning. Trump responded by saying they should win first and comment on a visit later.

Following their win, Rapinoe reiterated her stance, telling Cooper, “I would not go to the White House, and every teammate I’ve talked with won’t go either.”

“Your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of color. You’re excluding… Americans that maybe support you,” Rapinoe later added, addressing Trump.

Next up for the soccer star, she says she has her sights set on the 2020 Olympics.