ESPN Apologizes for Showing Clip of Woman Flashing Breast During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

ESPN issued an apology for airing a clip of a woman showing her breast during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The clip was aired following a commercial break during the second half of the Washington Huskies' 37-31 victory over the Texas Longhorns in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game. A woman was seen pulling down her top to expose one of her breasts as she was wandering on Bourbon Street.

"We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast," ESPN's Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press. According to USA Today, camera shots of cities and exteriors are normally done before the game, and video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

The victory for Washington means the team will face the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff Championship on Monday, Jan. 8. The Huskies are looking to win their first national title since the 1991 season when they finished 12-0. Interestingly enough, Washington won the national title that year by defeating Michigan 34-14 in the Rose Bowl. Washington did split the national championship with the Miami Hurricanes that year since the team was ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll while Miami ranked first in the AP poll.

"I'm proud. I'm proud of the way our guys every single week bring everything they've got," Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters after the game on Monday, per 247Sports. "And it doesn't just happen on game days. I think that's the thing I told them in the locker room just now, is a lot of people make choices to do something special. But the work doesn't always support the goals that they have. And these guys don't just do it on game day. They do it each and every day going back to the time a year ago when they decided to come back and make this vision happen a reality.

DeBoer continued: "So, thought we played a really sharp game in a lot of ways. A couple of opportunities that were missed. Unfortunate situation with the clock. And thought we'd end up with just maybe 10, 15 seconds to have to work with and then go the whole length of the field. But the defense had to stay out there and play every down until the very end. And so proud of the resiliency and finding another way to win a football game."