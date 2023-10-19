'Thursday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel How to Watch Jaguars vs. Saints

We are getting closer to the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season, and the start of Week 7 features two teams that are fighting for division leads. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The Jaguars (4-2) come into the contest on a three-game winning streak and on top of the AFC South. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a big reason for the team's success, throwing four touchdowns and one interception in the last three weeks. However, it's possible Lawrence could miss the game against the Saints due to a knee injury he suffered this past weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. The team will decide on Lawrence shortly before kickoff.

"It's a short week anyway, so physically we're not doing much," Lawrence told reporters this week. "You're trying to get your bodies back ready for Sunday, regardless of if there's an injury or not, so it hasn't affected me a ton because we just haven't done too much. I'm just trying to be smart about it, trying to protect it as long as I can to put me in the best position to be able to play on Thursday. I've been working out and trying to strengthen everything else to keep my body in good shape and all that."

The Saints (3-3) suffered a tough loss to the Houston Texans last week and need to win to stay on pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. The team added Derek Carr as its starting quarterback this year, and he has been solid, throwing for 1,299 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions with an 85.4 passer rating in six games. During the game against the Texans, Carr was seen yelling at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael on Monday, Carr told reporters he apologized for the outburst.

"I was talking to Pete, but I wasn't talking about Pete," Carr said, per ESPN. "Pete and I know exactly what I was talking about, and why. When the game's on the line, that's when you have to be on every detail of your assignment. And I was a little upset at some of those things. It had nothing to do with Pete, he just happened to be the one that walked up when I was a little angry."