Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker Fired Following Investigation

The Michigan State Spartans football team will be looking for a new head coach after the 2023 season. This week, Michigan State University fired football head coach Mel Tucker for cause. Tucker is under university investigation for a sexual misconduct complaint by Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault awareness speaker. Michigan State suspended Tucker without pay on Sept. 10, and athletic director Alan Haller informed Tucker on Sept. 18 that the school intended to fire him for cause.

"Simply put, Mr. Tucker's response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice," Haller said. "Instead, his 25-page response, which includes a 12-page letter from his attorney and a 13-page 'expert report,' provides a litany of excuses for his inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice."

Michigan State opened an investigation into Tracy's complaint back in December 2022. The firing was the final step in the university separating from Tucker, who had nearly $79 million remaining on his contract. Because Tucker was fired for cause, Michigan State is seeking not to pay Tucker the rest of his money.

"I look forward to one day obtaining discovery against MSU, including the Trustees and the Athletic Department, to see what they really knew and said about this matter, as well as their motives in handling the entire investigative process," Tucker said in his statement Sept. 19, per ESPN.

A hearing will take place in October, and it will decide if Tucker violated university police. Tucker's lawyers have criticized the university's investigation, claiming that it's "terribly flawed, unfair, biased, and devoid of due process." They also criticized Michigan State's ability to keep confidentially after USA Today published a story about the allegations against Tucker.

Michigan State hired Tucker, 51, in 2020. In his three-plus seasons with the Spartans, Tucker posted a 20-14 record and led the team to a Bowl game in 2021. He came to Michigan State after spending one season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Tucker, who played college football at Wisconsin, started his coaching career in 1997 as a graduate assistant at Michigan State. He has coached for multiple college and NFL teams, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.