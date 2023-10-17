Trevor Lawrence Injury Update Revealed Ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his knee during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts but is looking to play on Thursday night when the team takes on the New Orleans Saints. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lawrence is believed to have avoided a major injury and will undergo an MRI. When speaking to reporters on Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence is "day to day" when asked about his status.

On Tuesday, Lawrence spoke to the media and said he's going to do everything he can to play on Thursday, but a decision likely won't be made until hours before kickoff. "I'm optimistic, but of course, we're gonna have to make that decision Thursday and we'll go from there," Lawrence said, per NFL.com. "Right now is not the day to do that."

Lawrence practiced on Tuesday in a limited role. "I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there," he added. "I feel a lot better today than I would've thought, so I like how I'm progressing. I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there on Thursday."

If Lawrence misses the game on Thursday, it would be the first time in his career he doesn't play in an NFL regular season game. The 24-year-old QB was selected No. 1 overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft and has been the team's starting quarterback since the start of the 2021 season.

"I haven't missed a game in my career. Obviously, I'm only in my third year, but I take a lot of pride in that," Lawrence said. "Definitely is something that means a lot to me is just being out there … well, one, being out there, but also knowing I can put a good performance out there for my team, too, cause that doesn't help anyone if I can't. So, you gotta ask that question, as well."

Lawrence has emerged as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl last year after throwing for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions with a passer rating of 95.2. Through six games this year, Lawrence threw for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions with a 91.7 passer rating.