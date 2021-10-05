Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Blasts Urban Meyer for Viral Bar Video

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is not happy with his head coach. After learning about the viral video Urban Meyer was involved in this weekend, Khan issued a statement about the situation. And it’s clear the 71-year-old Jaguars owner is upset with Meyer’s behavior.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence,” Khan said in a statement, per ESPN. “What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

The video shows Meyer at a bar in an Ohio State pullover sitting while a young woman dancing close to his lap. This happened in Ohio after the Jaguars took on the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Instead of flying back home with the team. Meyer stayed to spend some quality time with his family. He said that he and his family went to his restaurant — Urban Meyer’s Pint House — on Friday night and that people asked to take photos with him. On Monday, Meyer said he issued an apology to the entire team.

“I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction,” Meyer said Monday. “Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have put myself in that kind of position.” Not too long after Meyer spoke to the media, another video was released that appeared to show Meyer groping a women’s bottom while he was sitting at the bar. The woman appeared to be wearing the same clothes as the woman in the first video.

This is not how Meyer thought his NFL career would start. He was hired to be the Jaguars head coach earlier this year, and the team is off to a 0-4 start. Dating back to last September, the Jaguars have lost 19 consecutive games with their last win coming in the 2020 season opener. Meyer was hired based on what he did in the college ranks, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State.