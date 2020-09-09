Urban Meyer Follows Controversial Conservative Pundits, Dividing Ohio State Fans

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer created arguments on social media recently. He didn't tweet anything that angered fans. Someone looked at the list of accounts he follows and posted a screenshot. According to the image, Meyer follows Dan Bongino, Laura Ingraham, Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson.

When the photos surfaced on Twitter, users responded with a wide variety of reactions. Some expressed the opinion that Meyer is a "terrible person" who hates minorities while others said that he is an "amazing" coach and role model. A third group, however, expressed a different opinion. They said that it is no one else's business who Meyer follows on Twitter. This group said that the coach's Twitter account shouldn't be a story.