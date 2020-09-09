Urban Meyer Follows Controversial Conservative Pundits, Dividing Ohio State Fans
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer created arguments on social media recently. He didn't tweet anything that angered fans. Someone looked at the list of accounts he follows and posted a screenshot. According to the image, Meyer follows Dan Bongino, Laura Ingraham, Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson.
When the photos surfaced on Twitter, users responded with a wide variety of reactions. Some expressed the opinion that Meyer is a "terrible person" who hates minorities while others said that he is an "amazing" coach and role model. A third group, however, expressed a different opinion. They said that it is no one else's business who Meyer follows on Twitter. This group said that the coach's Twitter account shouldn't be a story.
Love to see it 🇺🇸 https://t.co/7Dj0p4s4uL— Jacob McCaleb (@mccaleb_jacob) September 6, 2020
This right here is why I will never go back to the Democratic Party. If you don’t do exactly as they say or think their same thoughts, they try to cancel you. By he way, Taylor is a socialist who follows the Chinese communists. But ok https://t.co/imdU1cQSHb— buckeyegirl (@buckeye86355869) September 6, 2020
Your point? https://t.co/UuiLYqKLvP— Marc1026 (@marcie0126) September 6, 2020
So many college coaches make money off black athletes but then align politically with people who are openly hostile to Black Lives Matter and civil rights. I am glad that Ryan Day has shown great support for his players in seeking racial justice.— Scott Koebel (@koebs32) September 6, 2020
I mean, he has a right to follow and support who he wants..... https://t.co/gfSWCUqQHg— Colton Steiner™ 🇺🇸 (@s_colton) September 6, 2020
Not surprising. His wife questions the severity of Covid. https://t.co/22IWs3Q2av— Bye Bye Don (@JoelRosenfeld) September 5, 2020
There’s a difference between being a Republican and following outright nationalists and bigots.
And it’s not like he’s following these people for “political diversity” in his newsfeed. He only follows these extreme alt-right commentators. I just don’t get it.— Taylor Ashbrook (@taylor_ashbrook) September 6, 2020
Kinda figured that with some of his wife's comments. They are on the same page. Shelly was saying a lot of BS a while back. Kinda started to see how they both really are. Not great people! Meyer covering up for Zach Smith now makes sense. He is loyal to the green green!— Jason Edward Davis (@JD4709Dexter) September 5, 2020
This makes me sad. I always assumed he was more of a DeWine than a Trump https://t.co/BPrRF1llPH— Malarkey Free Autonomous Zone (@jfreeds09) September 5, 2020
Good! I always knew he was a smart man. TF does his political affiliation have to do with anything? Right, you are one of those suffering from Liberalism and if people dont agree entirely with u then u whine and cry and try to convince people to dislike them. https://t.co/UnAo2nTOqL— Atlanta Braves (@johnrobbins29) September 5, 2020
September 4, 2020
Hating on people because they have different politics is lame. Y’all are better than that 😊.— Zach vorst (@VorstZach) September 5, 2020
You don’t really need to worry about who Urban Meyer follows. You can like him or not. Your choice. Personally, I follow many different kinds of people (yes, lots of hockey) including some I don’t usually agree with. But I find them interesting & they make me think, stretch me.— Diana Ta❌bini (@dianatambini) September 6, 2020
Thanks for your service. Just wondering, what do you think about Trump's comments? Are you a sucker?— The Honorable Joseph Cannon (@cadillaccannon) September 4, 2020
Unsurprising. After spending nearly a decade in the legal sector of a large city, every extremely successful Type A person I worked with (or for) who had no mercy for those who failed to achieve similar heights, leaned at least some degree to the right. That sounds like Urban.— Jason McCumber (@JasonMcCumber) September 4, 2020
He’s a white football coach in the 1 percent income bracket that’s their sweet spot— Jeffrey Parr (@jeffparr3000) September 5, 2020
He works for #FoxSports these are his co workers for the most part. Dude literally for his whole life care about one thing and only one thing WINNING FOOTBALL GAMES not gender color political party.— Dennis Oltorik (@DennisOltorik) September 6, 2020
Is this really a shocker, the guy covers for spousal abusers.— Michael Muto (@MichaelMuto) September 4, 2020
This IS a free country is it not?— James Bowen (@Diesel614) September 6, 2020
Why is anyone the least bit surprised when a white football coach turns out to be a closet MAGA chump?
Rich? check
White? check
Obsessed with the way they think things used to be? check
View anything new as a threat? check
The movement was made for these assholes https://t.co/Eo9PsdflqC— Tortuga (@DavidStatGuy) September 4, 2020