UFC's Paige VanZant Tries to Drown Husband Austin Vanderford in Strange Instagram Video

UFC fighter Paige VanZant and her husband, Austin Vanderford, have sparked conversations with numerous photos and videos on social media, some featuring less clothing. The latest example showcased a test of strength in what could have been a dangerous situation. VanZant tried to drown her husband as part of an Instagram experiment.

The actual experiment did not appear on social media, but the couple did provide a recap. They spoke in the bathroom about how Vanderford had asked if VanZant thought she was strong enough to drown him if he was already in the water. She put her hands on his head and tried to hold him down, but he pushed out of the water. They both declared that Vanderford was too strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 25, 2020 at 10:15pm PDT

"So we did do an experiment and put his head underwater... I did genuinely think I could hold you underwater," Paige said in the video. "If I got your head... This is weird. Anyways, no, I can't hold you underwater." She also said that Vanderford was just trying to get her to say how strong he is.

While this initial video and discussion sparked numerous reactions on Instagram, Vanderford did explain his reasoning. He posted a video on his Instagram Stories and revealed he has had those thoughts while bathing. He wanted to know if he would be able to get out of the water in case the situation ever arose.

"I do go underwater a lot to wash my hair, get the soap off, and it's always in the back of my mind," Vanderford said. "I think, 'Man, what if Paige was really pissed off at me today, [and] tried to hold me underwater?' So I did really want to know if it was possible."

Following this discussion on Instagram, E! News highlighted the "attempted drowning," much to the fighter's chagrin. VanZant responded on her Stories and said that she did not like that this was a story and said that the media is "desperate for stories and drama." She also clarified her relationship by saying that she is "not Carole Baskin." Vanderford, on the other hand, thought that it was funny.

The experiment is over, and Vanderford knows that he would be able to get out of the bathtub. He has the strength to fight through if needed. There also likely won't any future experiments based on VanZant's reaction to this situation becoming a story.