Paige VanZant Gets Risqué in Sultry New Photos

Paige VanZant continues to turn heads on social media while working hard to be one of the top fighters in the world. The 28-year-old MMA fighter, bare-knuckle boxer, and professional wrestler, recently went to Instagram to post a series of photos from her latest shoot. She is wearing tennis gear with a very short skirt, and in each Instagram post, VanZant promoted her website, which is PaigeFanZant.com.

Along with competing with All Elite Wrestling, VanZant is under contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). She was set to face Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 this Saturday in London, but the fight has been called off and will likely happen in October. VanZant went to social media to express her frustration.

"I did not pull from my fight!!! I was pulled!" VanZant said. "I am pissed off and heartbroken! I worked my f—ing a— off to be pulled a week before I am supposed to compete!!!!!" The postponed fight was set to be VanZant's first fight of 2022. She last competed in BKFC in July 2021 when she lost to Rachael Ostovich. She currently has a 0-2 record in BKFC after leaving UFC in 2020.

In May, VanZant made her in-ring debut in AEW. In March, VanZant appeared on Throwing Down with Renee and Meisha and talked about her transition from MMA to pro wrestling. "Honestly, it's amazing," she said, per 411 Mania. "A lot of similarities and I think that I'm going to pick things up quickly, but the hard thing is to break some of the habits. The moves are so similar from MMA training to pro wrestling training, but there's just those few differences that you really want to focus on."

VanZant also talked about why she didn't join WWE after meeting with the company. "I did know that my career would take me into pro wrestling eventually," she explained. "I wasn't sure what venue that would be, if that would be WWE, or if that would be AEW. I've been a fan of both. So I actually did make it out about a year ago to the WWE Headquarters. You know, they had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas AEW I am so excited that they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bare-knuckle boxing."