Paige VanZant Blasts Airline for Leaving Families Stranded

Paige VanZant had a strong message for a major airline. The 28-year-old All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star went to her Instagram Story on Thursday to call out JetBlue for apparently canceling her flight without letting her know, according to TMZ Sports. Her flight was pushed to Friday, and VanZant got very angry when she realized other families were stranded also.

"F U JetBlue," VanZant said, "Just sat at my gate for over an hour waiting for my flight. Never got an updated gate or delay info. Went to ask where the flight is. Apparently, they changed the gate and didn't tell anymore. They will not get us on a flight until tomorrow. I'm lucky I live in Florida. What about all these other families!!!! Multiple families with nowhere to sleep. JetBlue you suck."

VanZant then said on Friday that her flight was delayed again but finally took off in the morning. JetBlue has not commented on the situation as of this writing. VanZant, who also competes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, signed a contract with AEW in March. While appearing on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, VanZant explained why she joined AEW.

"I did know my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually," VanZant said, per Sportskeeda. "I wasn't sure what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I've been a fan of both, I made it out about a year ago to WWE headquarters. They had a different plan for what they wanted for me. With AEW, I'm so excited they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA and do bare-knuckle boxing. They're on board to build my career, build me as a wrestler, and let me be myself."

VanZant is also known for her time in UFC where she competed in July 2020. In July 2021, VanZant spoke to PopCulture.com about a future in WWE and revealed it's possible. "I am a fan, and I do follow them," VanZant said. "Obviously, the door is open there. I love the idea of competing and being a part of their organization because they are so amazing. But I feel like the commitment there, it's a full-time job with the athletes for the WWE."

"What they do is extremely amazing. It's pure talent. But I feel like it's a full-time job. You can't be half in, half out. And right now, I do have to be in BKFC and combat sports. So I feel like eventually in my career, I feel like the opportunity will definitely still be there. And I feel like there's interest on both sides, so maybe later down the road. But right now, I am focused on just bare-knuckle boxing."