UFC Star Walt Harris Pleads for Help in Finding His Missing Stepdaughter

UFC star Walt Harris is asking for help from his fans. Harris is looking for his stepdaughter who went missing in Alabama on Thursday. With the help of Instagram, Harris asked the public on Friday to the message he wrote as well as the photos he posted.

“Please help!!!! Any info, message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!! BOLO: Black 2017 Honda CRV Tag: 49BS356 My daughter’s name is Aniah,” Harris wrote on Instagram.

Harris’ fans showed their support for him in the comments section. One fan said, “Everyone, pray for the safety and well being of this beautiful soul.” Another fan said, “Praying she’s found safe and sound. Another fan let the UFC heavyweight know she did her part by saying, “Walt, I shared and I am fiercely praying!!!”

The Auburn Police Department’s website has been providing updates on their investigation. Harris’ stepdaughter, named Aniah Haley Blanchard, was reported missing on Oct. 24. She was “last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings. She drives a 2017 Honda CR-V, black in color with Alabama tag #49BS356.”

On Saturday, the Auburn Police Department reported they have found Blanchard’s vehicle at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery, Alabama. The car was damaged but Blanchard, 19, was not found. On Monday, police released footage of Blanchard at a convenience store located on South College Street.

“Assisting with the investigation are the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion Center and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences,” the Auburn Police Department wrote.

“The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.”

Harris made his UFC debut on Jan. 25, 2014 where he lost to Nikita Krylov. He has not lost a match since 2017 and his last bout was back in July when he defeated Aleksei Oleinik. In his MMA career, Harris has posted 13 wins, seven losses and he also has one no contest.