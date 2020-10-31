UFC Vegas 12: How to Watch Anderson Silva's Final Fight, What Time and What Channel

✖

Saturday night, UFC fighter Anderson Silva will make his return to the octagon for the final time. His last bout was a loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 in May 2019, and now he will face off with Uriah Hall. Here's when the event on Halloween night takes place.

UFC Vegas 12 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card that features six bouts will start at 4 p.m. ET. The main card, which features five highly-anticipated matchups, will begin at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will exclusively stream the entire event as fans tune in so they can watch the final fight of Silva's career.

The price of ESPN+ is $5.99 for one month of service or $50 annually. There is also a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ that costs $13 per month. The streaming service does not offer a free trial. ESPN+ is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Tablet, iPhone and iPad, Oculus Go, and across Android phones and tablets.

The 45-year-old Silva is retiring from the UFC following a historic career. He dominated the middleweight division and reigned as champion from October 2006 to July 2013. Silva defended his title successfully 10 times while also moving up to light heavyweight multiple times. However, he reached a point in his career where losses became more frequent. Silva lost to Chris Weidman in 2013, snapped his leg in half during a rematch and then proceeded to go 1-6.

"This is the last fight. For sure, this is the last fight," Silva said during an interview with MMA Junkie. "Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC."

In addition to featuring Silva's final fight, the UFC Vegas 12 card will showcase former NFL player Greg Hardy as he faces Maurice Green in a heavyweight bout. Hardy failed to make weight at first, but officials granted him an extra hour to cut weight. He successfully reached 264.5 pounds during his second attempt and created an opportunity to win his second consecutive fight. Hardy previously defeated Yorgan De Castro by unanimous decision during UFC 249.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 12 will also feature a battle between two fighters on a winning streak. Andre Fili (9-6 in the UFC) has won three of his last four fights and has the intention of getting back into the top-15 with a win. However, he will have to defeat the undefeated Bryce Mitchell (4-0 in the UFC).