UFC: Jorge Masvidal Says Conor McGregor Doesn’t Want to Face Him

Following his announcement of a return to the octagon, there have been questions about Conor McGregor and the identity of his opponent. The answer is unknown, but recent champion of the “BMF” title, Jorge Masvidal, knows that it isn’t him. As he explained on Tuesday, McGregor “don’t want it.”

This statement was made during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show. Masvidal was asked about previous statements he had made about “seeing dollar signs” in reference to a bout with McGregor. This stance changed after the victory against Diaz.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To be quite frank, [Conor] was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate,” Masvidal said during the interview. He kept throwing it out there. He even made his prediction. But, since I’ve won, he hasn’t said a peep.”

“He was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate…” @GamebredFighter says Conor McGregor has been silent since UFC 244 🤐 pic.twitter.com/niLVpGMONr — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) November 12, 2019

As Masvidal continued to explain, he doesn’t want to be a cyberbully, so he is fine with a fight not happening if McGregor doesn’t want it. That being said, he would be licking his chops at the bout if it were to happen.

This fight could potentially happen considering that McGregor announced his return to the UFC during an Oct. press conference in Moscow. He said that the deal had been struck and that he would be heading to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a fight with an opponent that he would not name.

“So, that is my comeback fight, it’s 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition, I’ve agreed the date with the company,” McGregor said. “As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name, but for me and the game that I’m in, and from experience, if I was to give you people the name — which I would love to do — I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company.

“For me, here’s this one, ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f— who the opponent is. January 18th…the return of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor…twelve weeks this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.”

Of course, UFC president Dana White did later refute this claim, saying that there is a card set for Las Vegas at that time, but there hasn’t been a deal signed in regards to McGregor making his return to the octagon.

If Masvidal was given the opportunity to the opponent in this bout, he would be “licking his chops.” Although at this point, he’s unaware of any upcoming battles with McGregor and believes that the Irishman doesn’t want to face him.

Photo Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty