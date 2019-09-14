UFC Fight Night 158, Cerrone vs. Gaethje: How to Watch, When It Starts and How to Stream

UFC returns with another Fight Night on ESPN+ on Saturday night, giving fight fans another reason to stay in or find a spot with friends that don’t mind a little bloody combat.

UFC Fight Night 158 will air live on ESPN+ on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with the preliminary card getting started at 5 p.m. ET and the main card following at 8 p.m. ET. The main event is a showdown between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin Gaethje, delivering a 5-round slugfest between a UFC staple and a human highlight reel that could deliver a top fight for 2019.

Before the main event, Glover Teixeria aims for his third victory against Nikita Krylov, heavyweight Todd Duffee makes his return to take on Jeff Hughes, Uriah Hall will try his knockout skills against Brazil’s Antonio Carlos Junior as he tries to climb the rankings.

The fights will come from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and aims to please throughout the evening. Fans will get six fights in the preliminary card and six more in the main card that starts in prime time.

To catch the fights, you’ll need a subscription to the ESPN+ app at $4.99 per month. This includes a streaming app on your computer or entertainment streaming box of choice. This includes Roku, Amazon’s Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, and Xbox One.

If these options don’t work for you, seek out a local bar or restaurant that could be holding a UFC viewing party. Still plenty of time to find a comfortable spot.

UFC Fight Night will return next Saturday from Mexico City with 159 featuring a main event featuring Yair Rodriguez taking on Jeremy Stephens.

Check out the full card for tonight below.

Main Card (ESPN+) 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje (Main event)

Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly

Uriah Hall vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute

Preliminary Card (ESPN+) 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET

Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai

Cole Smith vs. Miles Johns

Brad Katona vs. Hunter Azure

Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin

Louis Smolka vs.Ryan McDonald

Kyle Prepolec vs. Austin Hubbard